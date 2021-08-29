Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $161,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 16.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 734,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,158,000 after purchasing an additional 101,334 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 967,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. The firm has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

