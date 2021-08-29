Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $286,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

