Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

NYSE MA traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $355.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.69. The company has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

