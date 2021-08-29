MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.95% from the stock’s current price.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

