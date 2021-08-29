MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.95% from the stock’s current price.
MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,043. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26.
About MasterCraft Boat
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .
