Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Matrix Service worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRX stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

