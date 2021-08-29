Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 439,345 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 36.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.