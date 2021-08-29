Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $509,676.43 and $23.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00349472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.