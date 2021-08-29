MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares during the period. MaxLinear accounts for approximately 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.21% of MaxLinear worth $38,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,888.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,888 shares of company stock worth $9,707,543. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MXL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. 613,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,302. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

