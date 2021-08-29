McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,028 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 532,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

