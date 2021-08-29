McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 29th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.12. The stock had a trading volume of 641,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,524. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

