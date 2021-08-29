MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from MCP Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0084.

