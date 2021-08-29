Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Mcp Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0059.

Mcp Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

