Mdex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.08 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002984 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $951.89 million and approximately $43.08 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,849,645 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

