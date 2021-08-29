Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 1,695 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,413. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.