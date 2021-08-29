Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 19,070 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,578,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,188,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.59. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

