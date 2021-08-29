Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 4,660 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

