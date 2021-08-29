Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The company has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

