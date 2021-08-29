Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 83,217 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 54,868 shares during the period.

SLYV traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 147,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,739. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

