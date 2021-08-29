Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,699 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

