Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 7,039 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,353. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

