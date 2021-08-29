Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 1,605,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

