Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 277,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. 3,106,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.