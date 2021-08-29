Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.41. 1,598,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.