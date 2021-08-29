Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.