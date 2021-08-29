Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,795,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,898. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

