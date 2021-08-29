Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $90.65. 163,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,996. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

