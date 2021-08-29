Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $21.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 592,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59.

