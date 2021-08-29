Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $45.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 14.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. 3,341,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.