Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.