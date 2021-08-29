Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APAM traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 426,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,918. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.29. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

