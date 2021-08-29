Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

DFAT stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 129,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,524. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27.

