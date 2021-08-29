Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

