MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $58,228.89 and approximately $87.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.