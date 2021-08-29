Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102,718 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Medtronic worth $268,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

