MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,700 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the July 29th total of 2,344,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,312. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEGEF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

