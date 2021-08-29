Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 7,039 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $80.98 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.18.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.