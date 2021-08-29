Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 798 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,065,000 after acquiring an additional 227,796 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $327,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $342.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.