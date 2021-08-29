Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 37,792 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

