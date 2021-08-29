Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,292,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,862,000 after purchasing an additional 350,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

