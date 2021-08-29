Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $174.99 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

