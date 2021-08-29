Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Five9 by 5.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,765 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

