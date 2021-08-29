Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 461.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

