Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.