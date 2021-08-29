Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $558.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

