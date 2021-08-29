Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.