Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amdocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

