Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.