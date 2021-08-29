Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,462 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 307,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

