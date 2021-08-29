Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 174,013 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

