Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.67.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

